Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says that he is "ready" to partner Sergio Aguero in attack next season, insisting that his teammate is "essential to the club".

Gabriel Jesus has insisted that Sergio Aguero is a "very important" player for Manchester City and is excited to link up with his teammate in the coming years.

The Brazil international arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras in January and temporarily pushed Aguero out of the side, leading to fears that the top-scoring striker may be on his way out.

Pep Guardiola has attempted to allay these concerns, however, reiterating earlier this week that the South American duo can work well together in a partnership, as seen in recent games against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Jesus has talked up the importance of keeping the former Atletico Madrid ace at the club, while also revealing exactly why he rejected Barcelona for City in the first place.

"Sergio is a very important player and essential to the club. Since the first time he arrived until now, he's been a real star — the starting forward of the team," he told The Sun. "He has helped this club a lot and has had an amazing career here, so all the fans and all of us want him to stay at Manchester City. It doesn't depend on us, it's up to Pep Guardiola.

"There will be games where it will be suitable and others when it won't. We must be there ready when the manager decides. Since I met him, I realised he is a really nice guy. We are all aware about his skills as a player. I'm very happy to see he is a good person, humble, charismatic, that's very important for me as well. He became an idol because of his success here at Manchester City — he totally deserves it.

"It was a difficult moment when I had to choose a club. Neymar knows how it is to be a young player from Brazil and European clubs want to grab you. He spoke to me about how FC Barcelona was, about the city, how the weather's similar to Brazil. I hesitated a little bit, because FC Barcelona is a great club, too.

"But I realised I could go to a great club as well with more chances to play. That made the difference. Also the fact that Manchester City was really interested in me, Pep Guardiola's call and the conversation we had. Everyone knows Pep Guardiola is a great professional but getting to know him, I have realised he is an even better person. He is a great guy, sincere, honest and that really attracted my attention."

Jesus has netted six goals in nine appearances for City in the Premier League, compared to Aguero's tally of 18 in 30.