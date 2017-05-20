General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus: 'Important Manchester City keep Sergio Aguero'

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says that he is "ready" to partner Sergio Aguero in attack next season, insisting that his teammate is "essential to the club".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 13:47 UK

Gabriel Jesus has insisted that Sergio Aguero is a "very important" player for Manchester City and is excited to link up with his teammate in the coming years.

The Brazil international arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras in January and temporarily pushed Aguero out of the side, leading to fears that the top-scoring striker may be on his way out.

Pep Guardiola has attempted to allay these concerns, however, reiterating earlier this week that the South American duo can work well together in a partnership, as seen in recent games against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Jesus has talked up the importance of keeping the former Atletico Madrid ace at the club, while also revealing exactly why he rejected Barcelona for City in the first place.

"Sergio is a very important player and essential to the club. Since the first time he arrived until now, he's been a real star — the starting forward of the team," he told The Sun. "He has helped this club a lot and has had an amazing career here, so all the fans and all of us want him to stay at Manchester City. It doesn't depend on us, it's up to Pep Guardiola.

"There will be games where it will be suitable and others when it won't. We must be there ready when the manager decides. Since I met him, I realised he is a really nice guy. We are all aware about his skills as a player. I'm very happy to see he is a good person, humble, charismatic, that's very important for me as well. He became an idol because of his success here at Manchester City — he totally deserves it.

"It was a difficult moment when I had to choose a club. Neymar knows how it is to be a young player from Brazil and European clubs want to grab you. He spoke to me about how FC Barcelona was, about the city, how the weather's similar to Brazil. I hesitated a little bit, because FC Barcelona is a great club, too.

"But I realised I could go to a great club as well with more chances to play. That made the difference. Also the fact that Manchester City was really interested in me, Pep Guardiola's call and the conversation we had. Everyone knows Pep Guardiola is a great professional but getting to know him, I have realised he is an even better person. He is a great guy, sincere, honest and that really attracted my attention."

Jesus has netted six goals in nine appearances for City in the Premier League, compared to Aguero's tally of 18 in 30.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Read Next:
Everton, West Ham 'in race for Iheanacho'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Gabriel Jesus: 'Important Manchester City keep Sergio Aguero'
 Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017
Aleksandar Kolarov: 'Manchester City best team in Premier League'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce to target deals for Manchester City duo Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy?
Guardiola calls for video technologyGuardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus link well together'Preview: Watford vs. Manchester CityMoyes sets £30m price tag on PickfordGuardiola focused on "crucial" Watford clash
Everton, West Ham 'in race for Iheanacho'Zabaleta open to remaining in Premier LeagueSpurs trio targeted by Manchester clubs?Brooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 