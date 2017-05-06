Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will test Manchester City's resolve with a £55m summer bid for striker Sergio Aguero, according to a report.

The Argentina international, who has enjoyed another prolific league campaign with 18 goals, is expected to be second choice to rising star Gabriel Jesus next season.

According to The Sun, Aguero is keen on a move away but would prefer to stay in Manchester where he is settled, while Mourinho is in the market for a new forward following the long-term loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury last month which, should he remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of his current deal, is expected to see him ruled out until 2018.

Aguero, with 120 goals in 178 appearances in City colours since joining in 2011, is said to be among Mourinho's top targets to step in for the 35-year-old.

Fellow Argentine Carlos Tevez has previously crossed the divide, controversially leaving United for City in 2009.