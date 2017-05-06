New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United to make shock £55m bid for Sergio Aguero?

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will test Manchester City's resolve with a £55m summer bid for striker Sergio Aguero, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 23:09 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to poach Sergio Aguero from rivals Manchester City and will table a £55m bid to test their resolve.

The Argentina international, who has enjoyed another prolific league campaign with 18 goals, is expected to be second choice to rising star Gabriel Jesus next season.

According to The Sun, Aguero is keen on a move away but would prefer to stay in Manchester where he is settled, while Mourinho is in the market for a new forward following the long-term loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury last month which, should he remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of his current deal, is expected to see him ruled out until 2018.

Aguero, with 120 goals in 178 appearances in City colours since joining in 2011, is said to be among Mourinho's top targets to step in for the 35-year-old.

Fellow Argentine Carlos Tevez has previously crossed the divide, controversially leaving United for City in 2009.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Olosunde, Mitchell included in Man United squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Carlos Tevez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester United to make shock £55m bid for Sergio Aguero?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Youngsters Matthew Olosunde, Demetri Mitchell included in squad to face Arsenal
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira
Pogba: 'United can still finish in top four'Owen: 'United better with Rashford'United, City 'want Ajax wonderkid'Blind: 'EL semi-final tie not over'Jose Mourinho: 'Celta deserve respect'
Fellaini: 'I had to control myself'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester UnitedThree Spurs players on April POTM shortlistMourinho: 'Forget about Rashford age'Mourinho not pleased with result in Vigo
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester United to make shock £55m bid for Sergio Aguero?
 David Silva celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace - as it happened
 David Silva celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Result: Manchester City thrash Crystal Palace to move third
De Bruyne glad to end scoring droughtPep Guardiola: 'CL is in our hands'Allardyce: 'We deserved to be punished'Kompany: 'We needed Palace rout'Team News: Gabriel Jesus leads Man City line
United, City 'want Ajax wonderkid'Advisor: 'Iheanacho should leave City'Man City banned from signing academy playersGuardiola: 'Benteke among world's best finishers'Guardiola: 'PL football takes place in boxes'
> Manchester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
League Two
National League Playoffs
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
4Liverpool35209671422969
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
12Southampton33118143944-541
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 