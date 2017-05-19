Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that he can get the best out of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus next season as a strike pairing.

Pep Guardiola is adamant that Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus can flourish together in attack for Manchester City next season.

Aguero has been tipped with the Etihad Stadium exit ever since his attacking teammate finally arrived from Brazilian club Palmeiras in January.

The Argentina international was temporarily overlooked in favour of the more energetic Jesus, but Guardiola paired them together for a second time in the 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion in midweek, using a different system to the one on show at Middlesbrough recently.

With one game of the season left to play - a trip to Watford on Sunday - Guardiola insists that the South American pair are here to stay.

"I don't know if you saw the game against Middlesbrough but the way we played against Middlesbrough was completely different to the way we played there [vs. Albion]," he told reporters.

"The game against West Brom, Jesus was not a 'winger, winger, winger' - he was a little bit more inside, but just a little bit. Against Middlesbrough we played with two strikers.

"Gabriel in Brazil, when he was young, he always played in the sides, he just in the last period in Brazil and when he came here he played as a striker. I said from the beginning that both can play together."

Aguero has netted 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season, while Jesus has six in nine since arriving midway through the campaign.