AS Monaco complete signing of Belgian youngster Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans and Paul Pogba during the Europa League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
© SilverHub
In-demand midfielder Youri Tielemans brings an end to his time at Anderlecht and chooses AS Monaco as his next destination.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Belgium international Youri Tielemans has swapped Anderlecht for AS Monaco in a deal worth around £20m.

The 20-year-old had previously been linked with a number of European sides, most prominently Everton who reportedly put him near the top of their transfer wishlist

French champions Monaco have won the race for Tielemans' signature, however, handing him a five-year contract to add another highly promising youngster to their talented squad.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this team next year," he told the club's official website. "Monaco are a club with an ambitious project and have a reputation for developing youngsters.

"I have spoken a lot with Yannick Carrasco about Monaco while we were with the national team. I am very happy to be here. I am going to do everything within my powers to pay back Monaco for the faith shown in me."

Tielemans scored 29 goals in 171 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht, including 13 in 37 league games last term to help his side to the Belgian title.

Youri Tielemans takes a free kick during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Your Comments
