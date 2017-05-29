The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure reveals that talks have begun over an extension to his client's contract at the club.

The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has revealed that talks have begun over an extension to his client's contract at the club.

The 34-year-old's current deal expires in June and a number of clubs are thought to be interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer, with City having already seen the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas and Bacary Sagna leave the Etihad Stadium.

However, Dimitri Seluk revealed that the club are eager to retain the services of Toure and is hopeful that a deal can be reached quickly.

"We are talking. We will see what happens but City is a club that is in Yaya's heart," Seluk is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News.

Toure did not feature for City under Pep Guardiola until November after a fallout between the manager and Seluk, but went on to make 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

City have already agreed a deal to sign Bernardo Silva this summer and are thought to be on the verge of bringing Ederson to the Etihad Stadium in a world-record transfer for a goalkeeper.