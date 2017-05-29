Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has said that he will support Torino for the rest of his life following his year-long loan spell at the club.
Hart was the highest profile casualty of Pep Guardiola's arrival at Man City, being shipped out to Torino on a temporary basis following the signing of Claudio Bravo last summer.
City's world-record pursuit of Benfica shot-stopper Ederson raises more doubts over the long-term future of Hart, but he confirmed that he will not return to Torino despite enjoying his time in Serie A.
Grazie Torino, sono orgoglioso di aver giocato per la tua Grande Squadra. Non dimenticherò mai il modo in cui avete accolto me e la mia famiglia. Sarò un tifoso del Torino per sempre, per il resto dei miei giorni. Ho incontrato tante persone veramente speciali e questa è stata una delle più splendide esperienze della mia vita. Per adesso è solo un arrivederci, perché tornerò per vedervi ed incontrarvi tutti. Vi auguro una estate eccezionale, mi mancherete! #forzatoro #kaammoonnnn Thank you Torino.... I am so proud to have played for your special football club. The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget. I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer #❤️Manchester
Hart made 37 appearances for Torino, helping them to a top-half finish in Serie A.