Joe Hart "proud" to have played for Torino

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says that he will support Torino for the rest of his life following his year-long loan spell at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 14:35 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has said that he will support Torino for the rest of his life following his year-long loan spell at the club.

Hart was the highest profile casualty of Pep Guardiola's arrival at Man City, being shipped out to Torino on a temporary basis following the signing of Claudio Bravo last summer.

City's world-record pursuit of Benfica shot-stopper Ederson raises more doubts over the long-term future of Hart, but he confirmed that he will not return to Torino despite enjoying his time in Serie A.

Grazie Torino, sono orgoglioso di aver giocato per la tua Grande Squadra. Non dimenticherò mai il modo in cui avete accolto me e la mia famiglia. Sarò un tifoso del Torino per sempre, per il resto dei miei giorni. Ho incontrato tante persone veramente speciali e questa è stata una delle più splendide esperienze della mia vita. Per adesso è solo un arrivederci, perché tornerò per vedervi ed incontrarvi tutti. Vi auguro una estate eccezionale,  mi mancherete! #forzatoro #kaammoonnnn Thank you Torino.... I am so proud to have played for your special football club. The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget. I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer #❤️Manchester

A post shared by Joe Hart (@joehartofficial) on


Hart made 37 appearances for Torino, helping them to a top-half finish in Serie A.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Man City keeper Hart confirms Torino exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Yaya Toure in talks over new Manchester City deal
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Ederson 'to undergo Manchester City medical on Tuesday ahead of record move'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City 'in advanced talks to sign Ederson for record fee'
Hart "proud" to have played for TorinoZabaleta: 'Lanzini persuaded me to join'Mendy plays down talk of Man City moveMan City keeper Hart confirms Torino exitNolito "crazy to leave" Man City
Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'Man City 'refuse to lower Mangala price'West Ham make offer for Iheanacho?City preparing record move for Ederson?Kompany: 'Stones will become the best'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Joe Hart "proud" to have played for Torino
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart confirms Torino exit after end of loan spell
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Torino president surprised by number of Joe Hart errors
Joe Hart: 'Premier League return likely'Simunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Chelsea to hijack Man United Belotti move?Joe Hart 'open to joining Man United'Man Utd 'eye £170m Griezmann, Belotti double'
Belotti 'not affected' by £85m clauseMihajlovic admits Belotti could leaveMan United 'closing in on Andrea Belotti'Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Hart in line for Man United, Chelsea move?
> Torino Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 