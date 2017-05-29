Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart says that he will support Torino for the rest of his life following his year-long loan spell at the club.

Hart was the highest profile casualty of Pep Guardiola's arrival at Man City, being shipped out to Torino on a temporary basis following the signing of Claudio Bravo last summer.

City's world-record pursuit of Benfica shot-stopper Ederson raises more doubts over the long-term future of Hart, but he confirmed that he will not return to Torino despite enjoying his time in Serie A.



Hart made 37 appearances for Torino, helping them to a top-half finish in Serie A.