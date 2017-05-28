Manchester City are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Benfica over a world-record £45m bid for 23-year-old goalkeeper Ederson.

The 23-year-old made 39 appearances for Benfica this season to help them to the league and cup double in Portugal, with his form drawing interest from Pep Guardiola.

City have made the signing of a new goalkeeper one of their priorities this summer after Claudio Bravo was criticised for his performances having replaced Joe Hart as the club's number one upon Guardiola's arrival.

Bravo eventually lost his place in the side to Willy Caballero, but the Argentine will leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Sky Sports News reports that City are willing to spend up to £45m on Brazilian Ederson, which would surpass the previous record of £33m paid for a goalkeeper when Juventus signed Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in 2001.

Should Ederson, who has been with Benfica since 2015, complete his move to the Etihad Stadium then it is likely to confirm the end of Hart's career at the club once he returns from his loan spell at Torino.

Ederson is set to become City's second major signing of the summer already after they confirmed that they have reached an agreement with AS Monaco for Bernardo Silva.