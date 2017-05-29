New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Ederson 'to undergo Manchester City medical on Tuesday ahead of record move'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Ederson will join Manchester City in a record-breaking move for a goalkeeper worth up to £45m should he pass his medical on Tuesday, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 09:23 UK

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson as he is reportedly due to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of a £45m move.

The 23-year-old will become the most-expensive goalkeeper of all time should he pass his medical and agree personal terms, surpassing the £33m Juventus spent to sign Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

City are understood to have entered advanced talks with Ederson late on Sunday, and pencilled in a medical for Tuesday morning to push through the deal - the Citizens' second signing of the summer.

Ederson featured for Benfica in their 2-1 Portuguese Cup final win over Vitoria de Guimaraes on Sunday, admitting after the match - which secured a domestic double for his side - that he had likely played his final game for the club.

"I still don't know, but this was probably my last game for Benfica," he told Portuguese outlet RTP.

Sky Sports News reports that a deal is now close to being finalised as the Brazilian stopper is due to arrive in Manchester today, seeing him join Bernardo Silva as part of Pep Guardiola's City overhaul.

Ederson joined Benfica at the age of 16 before being released and spending time with Ribeirao and Rio Ave, but his impressive form attracted the Portuguese giants to bring him back to the Estadio da Luz in 2015.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Man City 'in advanced talks with Ederson'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ederson, Gianluigi Buffon, Bernardo Silva, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Ederson 'to undergo Manchester City medical on Tuesday ahead of record move'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City 'in advanced talks to sign Ederson for record fee'
 Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
Manchester City 'refuse to lower Eliaquim Mangala asking price'
Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'West Ham make offer for Iheanacho?City preparing record move for Ederson?Kompany: 'Stones will become the best'Report: City planning Pep Guardiola talks
Guardiola to be given £300m transfer kitty?Man City confirm Bernardo Silva agreementEverton fans - would you prefer Iheanacho or Gray?Man City 'secure Silva's signature'West Ham announce Pablo Zabaleta signing
> Manchester City Homepage
More Benfica News
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Ederson 'to undergo Manchester City medical on Tuesday ahead of record move'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City 'in advanced talks to sign Ederson for record fee'
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Roma to rival Manchester United for Victor Lindelof this summer?
City preparing record move for Ederson?Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'Benfica reduce asking price for Ederson?West Brom to launch bid for Jardel?Benfica to make move for Joel Pereira?
Result: Benfica cruise to fourth successive titleMan City 'join Nelson Semedo race'Teams announced for 2017 Emirates CupMourinho takes interest in Besiktas star?Report: Man City want Benfica's Ederson
> Benfica Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 