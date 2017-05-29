Ederson will join Manchester City in a record-breaking move for a goalkeeper worth up to £45m should he pass his medical on Tuesday, according to a report.

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson as he is reportedly due to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours ahead of a £45m move.

The 23-year-old will become the most-expensive goalkeeper of all time should he pass his medical and agree personal terms, surpassing the £33m Juventus spent to sign Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

City are understood to have entered advanced talks with Ederson late on Sunday, and pencilled in a medical for Tuesday morning to push through the deal - the Citizens' second signing of the summer.

Ederson featured for Benfica in their 2-1 Portuguese Cup final win over Vitoria de Guimaraes on Sunday, admitting after the match - which secured a domestic double for his side - that he had likely played his final game for the club.

"I still don't know, but this was probably my last game for Benfica," he told Portuguese outlet RTP.

Sky Sports News reports that a deal is now close to being finalised as the Brazilian stopper is due to arrive in Manchester today, seeing him join Bernardo Silva as part of Pep Guardiola's City overhaul.

Ederson joined Benfica at the age of 16 before being released and spending time with Ribeirao and Rio Ave, but his impressive form attracted the Portuguese giants to bring him back to the Estadio da Luz in 2015.