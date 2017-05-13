May 13, 2017 at 6.15pm UK at ​Estádio da Luz
Benfica
5-0
GuimaraesVitoria de Guimaraes
Cervi (11'), Jimenez (16'), Pizzi (37'), Jonas (44', 67' pen.)
Jonas (45'), Carrillo (80'), Grimaldo (86')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Marega (45'), Gaspar (54'), Toze (89')

Result: Benfica cruise to fourth-successive title with five-goal win

Benfica win their fourth Primeira Liga title on the spin with a game to spare, courtesy of a convincing 5-0 win over Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Estadio da Luz.
Benfica have brushed aside Vitoria de Guimaraes 5-0 at the Estadio da Luz to secure a fourth-successive Primeira Liga title for the first time in their illustrious history.

The Eagles cruised into a four-goal lead before the break before adding a fifth in the second half, ensuring a 36th top-flight crown with one game - away to Boavista next weekend - to spare.

Despite heading into the contest on the back of a seven-game winning run, Guimaraes were unable to hold off their opponents in a lively start to the match that saw Franco Cervi convert from close range after Jonas's initial shot was parried.

Raul Jimenez added a second five minutes later, smartly lobbing the keeper and then nodding the ball over the line following a quick goal kick that caught the visitors out.

The party could begin early in Lisbon, as Jonas twice came close to finding a way through before linking up with Pizzi, who thumped the ball home to all but make sure of the victory.

With the two sides due to face off in the Portuguese cup final later this month, the remainder of the match was essentially about sending a message out, which they more than managed to do with the aid of a third a minute before half time.

Jonas converted from what was the most difficult of his chances in the opening 45 minutes, leading to a standing ovation as the home side made their way off the field.

Benfica took their foot off the gas a little but were still creating chances at will, one of which Pizzi thought he had converted from only for the officials to adjudge that it had not crossed the line.

The fifth and final goal did arrive 67 minutes in, however, with Jonas converting from the spot after Cervi was needlessly shoved over inside the box.

Jimenez hit the post soon after and lively duo Jonas and Pizzi were both denied by smart stops, being restricted to just the five goals as the Eagles made some club history.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Benfica33256270165481
2Porto322110166155173
3Sporting Lisbon33208564343068
4Vitoria de GuimaraesGuimaraes33188750381262
5Braga32149947341351
6Maritimo32139103331248
7Rio AveRio Ave32136133737045
8Feirense33127142945-1643
9BoavistaBoavista32912113034-439
10ChavesChaves32813113236-437
11BelenensesBelenenses3399152743-1636
12Pacos de FerreiraPacos de Ferreira32811133141-1035
13Vitoria de SetubalSetubal3298152837-935
14Estoril PraiaEstoril3297163139-834
15AroucaArouca3395193153-2232
16MoreirenseMoreirense3379173047-1730
17TondelaTondela3378182752-2529
RNacional3249192152-3121
