Benfica have brushed aside Vitoria de Guimaraes 5-0 at the Estadio da Luz to secure a fourth-successive Primeira Liga title for the first time in their illustrious history.

The Eagles cruised into a four-goal lead before the break before adding a fifth in the second half, ensuring a 36th top-flight crown with one game - away to Boavista next weekend - to spare.

Despite heading into the contest on the back of a seven-game winning run, Guimaraes were unable to hold off their opponents in a lively start to the match that saw Franco Cervi convert from close range after Jonas's initial shot was parried.

Raul Jimenez added a second five minutes later, smartly lobbing the keeper and then nodding the ball over the line following a quick goal kick that caught the visitors out.

The party could begin early in Lisbon, as Jonas twice came close to finding a way through before linking up with Pizzi, who thumped the ball home to all but make sure of the victory.

With the two sides due to face off in the Portuguese cup final later this month, the remainder of the match was essentially about sending a message out, which they more than managed to do with the aid of a third a minute before half time.

Jonas converted from what was the most difficult of his chances in the opening 45 minutes, leading to a standing ovation as the home side made their way off the field.

Benfica took their foot off the gas a little but were still creating chances at will, one of which Pizzi thought he had converted from only for the officials to adjudge that it had not crossed the line.

The fifth and final goal did arrive 67 minutes in, however, with Jonas converting from the spot after Cervi was needlessly shoved over inside the box.

Jimenez hit the post soon after and lively duo Jonas and Pizzi were both denied by smart stops, being restricted to just the five goals as the Eagles made some club history.