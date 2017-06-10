Gareth Southgate insists that England 'should have won' their qualifying clash with Scotland after taking control of the game from the early stages.

England manager Gareth Southgate has aired his frustration after seeing his side held to a 2-2 draw away to Scotland in their World Cup qualifier.

Despite dominating the shot and possession count at Hampden Park, the Three Lions found themselves a goal down in stoppage time when Harry Kane pounced to score a dramatic late leveller.

Southgate has no complaints about the manner of Scotland's two goals, both of which came from Leigh Griffiths free kicks that Joe Hart may have done better to keep out, but he admits that England's quality of finishing in front of goal needs working on.

"It's a game we should win but two moments of brilliant quality from Leigh Griffiths turned it on its head," he told ITV Sport. "We have to have a mentality that we are never beaten and we showed that at the end.

"The second free kick is a slip, I'm not sure there is a lot we could have done. We controlled the game completely but if you don't get the second goal you run the risk of an equaliser.

"We have to be more clinical, that is fair. We got into good positions and didn't finish. The objective is to qualify and we still sit top of the group."

Griffiths' opening goal was the first that England have conceded in their World Cup qualifying campaign, which has seen them remain unbeaten after six games.