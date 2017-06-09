New Transfer Talk header

Pep Guardiola 'wants five more players'

Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly hoping to sign five more players this summer.
Friday, June 9, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly hoping to sign five more players this summer in a spree that could see him spend as much as £250m.

The Spaniard has already completed two big-money deals this window, bringing in Monaco striker Bernardo Silva for £43m and making Brazilian keeper Ederson the world's most expensive goalkeeper at £35m.

According to The Sun, sources have indicated that Guardiola has only just begun splashing the cash and is targeting five more additions as he looks to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season.

High on his shopping list is a new centre-half and "at least three full-backs", with the likes of Kyle Walker, Ryan Bertrand and Benjamin Mendy all believed to be targets.

Guardiola is also said to be stepping up his pursuit of Arsenal's wantaway attacker Alexis Sanchez and is prepared to spend as much as £50m in order to beat off rival offers from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

During his first season in English football, Guardiola oversaw total spending of £171.5m and guided the Citizens to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
