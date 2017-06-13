Crowd generic

Sevilla

Sevilla confirm Eduardo Berizzo as new head coach

La Liga outfit Sevilla confirm former Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo as their new head coach.
Last week, it was revealed that the former Europa League holders had "reached an agreement in principle" for Berizzo to become their new manager following talks with the former Celta Vigo boss.

Sevilla have now officially confirmed the arrival of the 47-year-old, who is determined to bring more success to the Estadio Ramon.

"My aim is that of Sevilla, for it to continue to win. The challenge is to make sure that happens," Berizzo told reporters.

"I expect to have and build a strong group based on work, which is the only thing one can guarantee. I haven't been given a specific aim, but I know what this club wants. We need to keep growing.

"I didn't hesitate to accept this job because it's a big club, a winner and this is a huge challenge for me. I hope I can repay the confidence and the enthusiasm the club and the fans have shown in me through my work and commitment."

Berizzo had spent the last three years with Celta Vigo, and led the club into the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, where they narrowly lost out to Manchester United.

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo on the touchline at the Europa League match against Manchester United on May 11, 2017
Sevilla announce Berizzo "agreement"
