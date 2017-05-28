Barcelona assistant Juan Carlos Unzue returns to Celta Vigo as their new head coach.

Barcelona assistant Juan Carlos Unzue has been named as the new head coach at Celta Vigo.

The 50-year-old had been in the frame to replace the departing Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou but has now confirmed his return to Vigo, having previously worked there as Enrique's assistant in the 2013-14 season.

Eduardo Berizzo had been in charge of Celta for the last three seasons but has now left and is expected to replace Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla.

In a statement, Celta confirmed that Unzue had signed a contract for the next two seasons and will be assisted by Robert Moreno.

Celta finished a disappointing 13th place in the La Liga table this season, 19 points adrift of the European places.