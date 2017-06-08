Sevilla announce Eduardo Berizzo "agreement"

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo on the touchline at the Europa League match against Manchester United on May 11, 2017
Sevilla reveal that they "have reached an agreement in principle" for Celta Vigo's Eduardo Berizzo to become their new head coach.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 12:44 UK

Sevilla have revealed that they "have reached an agreement in principle" for Eduardo Berizzo to become their new head coach.

Jorge Sampaoli led Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in La Liga last season, but he has since left to take charge of Argentina.

Berizzo, meanwhile, has spent the last three years with Celta Vigo, and led the club into the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, where they narrowly lost out to Manchester United.

Sevilla have revealed that Berizzo "will arrive in Seville in the next few days" to officially sign on the dotted line.

"Sevilla and Eduardo Berizzo have reached an agreement in principle for the Argentinian to be the new coach of the club for the next two seasons. Berizzo will arrive in Seville in the next few days to sign his contract and be officially presented as the new coach," read a statement on Sevilla's official website.

Berizzo, who was a centre-back during his playing career, has won 61 of his 148 official matches in charge of Celta.

A general view of the Balaidos stadium ahead of a friendly match between RC Celta de Vigo and Southampton at Balaidos stadium on August 3, 2013
Barcelona assistant takes over at Celta
