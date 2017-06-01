New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea increase attempts to sign Virgil van Dijk?

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer wages of £170,000 per week in order to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly made a move to try to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Merseyside giants are currently regarded as the favourites to sign the Dutch international, with manager Jurgen Klopp keen to strengthen his backline ahead of next season.

However, Chelsea remain in the race for the 25-year-old and according to The Times, they are prepared to offer wages of £170,000 per week.

It has been claimed that Liverpool have only offered £120,000 per week, with both clubs aware that it will take a bid of £50m to tempt Southampton into a sale.

While Chelsea need to replace John Terry, they are well stocked in defence with Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill all regarded as first choice at Stamford Bridge, with Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake acting as backup.

Van Dijk would likely gain regular first-team action at Anfield, however, with Klopp likely to use Van Dijk as a partner to either Dejan Lovren or Joel Matip.

Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
