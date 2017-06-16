Liverpool to keep Joe Gomez at Anfield?

Liverpool allegedly decide to keep defender Joe Gomez at Anfield after a number of clubs showed an interest in loaning him ahead of next season.

Defender Joe Gomez has reportedly been informed that he will feature in Liverpool's first-team squad for next season.

A serious knee injury has restricted Gomez to just 10 appearances in two years at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp only using the 20-year-old in FA Cup fixtures this campaign.

That resulted in the likes of Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Celtic all being linked with a season-long loan deal, but it appears that they will miss out on the versatile defender.

According to Sky Sports News, a chat between Klopp and Gomez has allegedly led to the player now focusing his attention on earning regular action over the next 12 months.

It has been claimed that Klopp has assured the England Under-21 international that he will be involved as Liverpool contend with having to play extra fixtures in Europe.

Liverpool will feature in the Champions League playoff round in August but even if they suffer defeat over a two-legged tie, they will drop into the Europa League.