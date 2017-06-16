Brighton & Hove Albion announce the club-record signing of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan on a five-year contract.

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the club-record signing of Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

After David Stockdale rejected a new contract to sign for Birmingham City, boss Chris Hughton was left needing to sign a new first-choice stopper ahead of their first campaign in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have been linked with Australian international Ryan for some time, and they are now in a position to confirm that he has penned a five-year deal at the Amex Stadium.

Hughton told the club's official website: "I'm delighted that we've been able to attract Mathew to the club, and he will certainly be an excellent addition to the squad in time for our first season in the Premier League. We're very much looking forward to working with him for the season ahead.

"For somebody of Mathew's age, he has very good experience, having played in the top divisions in Australia, Belgium and Spain. He has also competed in European competition and made a number of appearances at international level."

Ryan leaves Valencia having made 21 appearances over a two-year period in all competitions, while he featured 22 times for Genk during the second half of this season.