Birmingham City have completed the signing of goalkeeper David Stockdale from newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper started all but one of Brighton's Championship matches last season as the Seagulls secured automatic promotion to the Premier League, but he turned down the chance to extend his contract at the Amex Stadium.

Instead, Stockdale has decided to leave the club at the end of his current deal, which expires this month, and join Birmingham on a three-year deal which keeps him at St Andrew's until 2020.

Stockdale becomes Birmingham's first signing of the summer and the first permanent arrival under manager Harry Redknapp since he took charge of the team in the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign.

OFFICIAL: We're delighted to announce that David Stockdale has become Harry Redknapp's first signing as Blues boss. #BCFC pic.twitter.com/ArqVhOvepT — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) June 13, 2017

The former Fulham and Hull City goalkeeper has twice helped clubs to win promotion to the Premier League and last season was included in the official Championship Team of the Season.