Celtic have reportedly agreed to sell Scotland youth goalkeeper Aidan McAdams to rivals Rangers.

McAdams, 18, has been at Celtic since the age of eight and had been Scotland's number one stopper at Under-17 level.

According to The Sun, a number of English clubs were considering a move for the teenager, but McAdams has agreed terms on a three-year contract with Rangers after a fee in excess of £150,000 was thrashed out between the two clubs.

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season - 39 points behind Brendan Rodgers's champions Celtic.

It has been a busy summer at Ibrox, however, with head coach Pedro Caixinha being given funds to spend ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.