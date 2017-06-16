New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aidan McAdams 'to leave Celtic for Rangers'

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
© Getty Images
A report claims that Celtic agree to sell Scotland youth goalkeeper Aidan McAdams to rivals Rangers.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10:44 UK

Celtic have reportedly agreed to sell Scotland youth goalkeeper Aidan McAdams to rivals Rangers.

McAdams, 18, has been at Celtic since the age of eight and had been Scotland's number one stopper at Under-17 level.

According to The Sun, a number of English clubs were considering a move for the teenager, but McAdams has agreed terms on a three-year contract with Rangers after a fee in excess of £150,000 was thrashed out between the two clubs.

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season - 39 points behind Brendan Rodgers's champions Celtic.

It has been a busy summer at Ibrox, however, with head coach Pedro Caixinha being given funds to spend ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Read Next:
Gers 'readying improved Dorrans offer'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aidan McAdams, Brendan Rodgers, Pedro Caixinha, Football
Your Comments
More Rangers News
This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Aidan McAdams 'to leave Celtic for Rangers'
 This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Report: Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos to have Rangers medical
 A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Rangers complete Daniel Candeias signing
Gers 'readying improved Dorrans offer'Rangers announce Fabio Cardoso signingRangers sign Benfica's Dalcio on loanJack: 'Losing captaincy was heartbreaking'Carlos Pena waiting on Rangers work permit
Wednesday join chase for Graham Dorrans?Norwich reject Rangers bid for Dorrans?Wolves to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?Rangers complete Bruno Alves signingBruno Alves 'closing on Rangers move'
> Rangers Homepage
More Celtic News
Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic face competition from Nice for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts?
 Connor Mahoney of Blackburn controls the ball during the Under 21 Premier League Cup Final Second Leg match between Southampton and Blackburn Rovers at St Mary's Stadium on April 20, 2015
Connor Mahoney closing in on Nottingham Forest switch
 This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
Aidan McAdams 'to leave Celtic for Rangers'
Klopp 'still undecided on Gomez future'Celtic make improved bid for Jonny Hayes?Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stayThree-team battle for Blackburn winger?Griffiths on Newcastle, West Brom radar?
Three-way battle for Liverpool's Gomez?Ambrose seals permanent Hibs dealAberdeen tell Celtic to up Hayes offer?Butcher: 'Brown could impress in England'Jonny Hayes flattered by Celtic interest
> Celtic Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee00000000
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton00000000
5Hearts00000000
6Hibernian00000000
7Kilmarnock00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10RangersRangers00000000
11Ross County00000000
12St Johnstone00000000
> Full Version
 