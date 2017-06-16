New Transfer Talk header

Juventus full-back Dani Alves open to Premier League switch

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Experienced defender Dani Alves hopes to one day play in the Premier League, having previously knocked back "many offers" from English top-flight clubs.
Dani Alves has revealed that he "turned down many offers" from Premier League clubs last summer but is hopeful of making the switch to English football before his career is over.

The 34-year-old proved to be one of the shining lights as Italian giants Juventus racked up a domestic double last season, adding to the 19 major honours earned during his eight years with Barcelona.

Alves opted for Serie A over the Prem 12 months ago but, with just a year to run on his current terms in Turin, he is open to potentially seeing out his playing days on these shores.

"Last year I turned down many offers from the Premier League because I felt I had to go to Serie A," he told Esporte Interativo.

"There is a great defensive culture, and to go and play in England you have to know how to defend well. I hope that one day I will go there. Who knows? We'll see."

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the Brazil international in recent weeks, as boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to bring some experienced heads on board.

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Alves: 'Dybala will have to leave Juventus'
