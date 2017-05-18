New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur 'open discussions with Dani Alves'

Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks with Dani Alves over a summer switch from Juventus, as they look to add an experienced title winner to their ranks.
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to lure Juventus full-back Dani Alves to North London this summer, according to a report.

The Lilywhites are said to have initiated discussions with the Brazil international, as they attempt to add an experienced title winner to their ranks.

Yahoo! Sport claims that manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen to find the right blend next season after again falling just short in their pursuit of silverware this time around, with former Barcelona ace Alves among those being targeted.

Alves won six Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and five Copas del Rey during his time in Spain, while also remaining on track for a treble during his first year in Italy with Juventus.

The Brazilian still has another season to run on his current deal in Turin, but has openly admitted in the past that he would like to one day play in England.

Spurs face the prospect of losing two of their regular full-backs this summer, meanwhile, as Danny Rose and Kyle Walker have both been linked with a move away.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
