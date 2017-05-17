Result: Juventus clinch third consecutive Coppa Italia after victory over Lazio

Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring during the Serie A game between Juventus and Inter on February 28, 2016
Juventus claim a 2-0 win over Lazio in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final to become the first team to triumph in Italy's premier cup competition three years in a row.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Juventus have become the first side in history to win three Coppa Italia trophies in a row after a 2-0 win over Lazio in Wednesday night's final at the Stadio Olimpico.

First-half goals from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci were enough for the Bianconeri to claim the unprecedented record in Italy's premier cup competition, the 12th Coppa in the Turin-based club's history.

The former Barcelona full-back gave Massimiliano Allegri's side the lead after just 12 minutes as he volleyed home from a fine Alex Sandro cross, firing the effort into the turf and beyond Thomas Strakosha.

Juve pushed for a quickfire second and the Lazio stopper kept his side in the game with three great saves, denying Paulo Dybala twice from distance before making a brilliant block to stop Gonzalo Higuain slotting in from close range.

However, the Old Lady made the most of some slack defending to double their lead in the 24th minute, as Sandro flicked on a corner to allow the unmarked Bonucci to surge into the box and tap home.

Juve were tested in the second half as Lazio set about trying to claw their way back into the game and Simone Inzaghi's side pushed especially hard in the closing stages, but ultimately had little to show for their efforts.

The result means that Allegri celebrates his sixth trophy in only his third season in charge and sees the club one third of the way towards a possible treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League.

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi at the match against Napoli on April 9, 2017
