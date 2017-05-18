New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Eric Dier is keen to push through a £40m move to Manchester United, while Danny Rose and Kyle Walker could also be on their way out of Tottenham.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 10:31 UK

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly faces the prospect of losing three first-team stars in the summer as they have each been offered better wages elsewhere.

Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are all said to have been targeted by Premier League rivals, who are prepared to double their respective pay packets.

According to The Sun, Dier in particular has had his head turned by the riches on offer at Manchester United and will look to push through a £40m summer move.

Walker has already been linked with the White Hart Lane exit in recent weeks after being left upset by Pochettino's squad rotation, and the same report suggests that Spurs will not stand in his way if he wants to leave.

Manchester City are understood to be the leading contenders to sign the England full-back, with the Citizens also potentially rivalling neighbours Man United for the signing of Rose.

Rose is to undergo surgery on his knee, however, which will likely rule him out of the start of next season and could make a transfer unlikely.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho confident of fending off David de Gea interest
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United - as it happened
Allardyce feels sympathy for MourinhoGraeme Souness hits out at Jose MourinhoMourinho unhappy with fixture schedulingResult: United hold Southampton to goalless drawRodriguez deal to be part-funded by Adidas?
Team News: De Gea left out at St Mary'sPogba posts touching tribute to fatherRashford: 'I've earned Mourinho's trust'Keane to return to United in £25m deal?Ajax boss criticises Mourinho's complaints
> Manchester United Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Danny Rose undergoes knee surgery
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'I am staying at Tottenham Hotspur'
Tottenham 'open discussions with Alves'Spurs keen on Freiburg forward Philipp?Pochettino will not rush Rose backPreview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham HotspurPochettino calls for positive finish
Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?Lamela undergoes another hip operationDele Alli: 'I can't predict my future'Kane confident Spurs won't suffer like West HamEverton, Tottenham interested in Gray?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker targeted by Manchester clubs?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 The mighty Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over West Bromwich Albion
Brooking: 'Zabaleta perfect for West Ham'Chelsea to battle Man City for Walker?Zabaleta relives favourite City momentsTeam News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clashGuardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'
Wenger expecting "frustrating" finaleNolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'Guardiola: 'Barca would have sacked me'Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 