A report claims that Eric Dier is keen to push through a £40m move to Manchester United, while Danny Rose and Kyle Walker could also be on their way out of Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly faces the prospect of losing three first-team stars in the summer as they have each been offered better wages elsewhere.

Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are all said to have been targeted by Premier League rivals, who are prepared to double their respective pay packets.

According to The Sun, Dier in particular has had his head turned by the riches on offer at Manchester United and will look to push through a £40m summer move.

Walker has already been linked with the White Hart Lane exit in recent weeks after being left upset by Pochettino's squad rotation, and the same report suggests that Spurs will not stand in his way if he wants to leave.

Manchester City are understood to be the leading contenders to sign the England full-back, with the Citizens also potentially rivalling neighbours Man United for the signing of Rose.

Rose is to undergo surgery on his knee, however, which will likely rule him out of the start of next season and could make a transfer unlikely.