Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker is reportedly furious that he was left out of the lineup for Sunday's North London derby amid reported interest from Man City.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Kyle Walker's Tottenham Hotspur future has been plunged into further doubt after he was reportedly left fuming that he had been left out of the first XI for Sunday's North London derby.

Kieran Trippier was preferred by manager Mauricio Pochettino for the clash, which ended in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at White Hart Lane.

Recent reports have claimed that Manchester City are confident of signing the England international, who stands to receive a significant increase on his £55,000-a-week wage if he moves to the Etihad Stadium.

According to The Mirror, Walker is one of City's top targets this summer, and even though the player has not let his effort drop in training, he is angry that he was overlooked for last weekend's match.

The 26-year-old was also left out of the lineup for Spurs' 4-2 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley last month.

