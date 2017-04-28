New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City confident of signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester City are reportedly confident of securing the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker during the summer.
Manchester City have reportedly been given encouragement in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker.

The right-back has established himself as first choice under Mauricio Pochettino, but he has found himself in and out of the team in recent months with Kieran Trippier being handed a chance by the club's head coach.

It has also been suggested that Walker has held discussions with Pochettino over his future and according to The Telegraph, City are prepared to move with Spurs said to be happy to listen to any offers.

Spurs are under no pressure to sell the 26-year-old, who has made 35 starts in all competitions this season, but it has been claimed that they may be tempted to cash in on the player should they receive a suitable offer.

City are known to be keen on signing British players ahead of next season, and Walker could represent their best option in terms of value and availability.

Since he was signed by Spurs in 2009, Walker has made a total of 226 appearances for the North London outfit in all competitions.

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
