Jamie Carragher says that Tottenham Hotspur could have won the Premier League if Chelsea were in Europe.
Jamie Carragher has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur would have had a better chance of becoming Premier League champions if Chelsea had been in Europe.

Mauricio Pochettino's trail the Blues by four points in the Premier League table with four games left to play.

They still have a mathematical chance of winning the title, but considering that Chelsea have lost just five games all season, Spurs look set to miss out for the second year in a row.

The North London outfit came close to challenging Leicester City for the crown in the 2015-16 campaign, but they slipped up in the final few games.

"Where I think they've been really unlucky is that Leicester won the league. We all loved it, but it was a freak and a one-off. You don't see that happen - and it was a team not playing in Europe," Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"They are now up against a Chelsea team who had no Europe. How often do Chelsea not play in Europe? It doesn't happen. They went 13 wins in a row and matched the Premier League record. How often does that happen? That's what they are up against.

"If Chelsea had been in Europe I think there's a great chance we could be saying with four games to go that this could be Tottenham's first title since 1961. That's how good they are.

"If Chelsea had played more games they probably would have had a few more injuries and couldn't maybe play the same team week in and week out. I just think they may have just done it."

Spurs will play West Ham United, Manchester United, Leicester City and Hull City in their final four games of the season.

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
