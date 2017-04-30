Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur risk losing star players'

Arsene Wenger warns Tottenham Hotspur that moving to a new ground could potentially mean losing star names, who may be offered higher wages elsewhere.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur will find it "impossible" to keep hold of their big-name players if they are offered higher wages elsewhere.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed another impressive league campaign, sitting second in the table and just four points off top spot ahead of today's North London derby.

A string of key names have already put pen to paper on new contracts in recent months, but Wenger believes that Tottenham's move to a new stadium could force them to balance the books by offering a lower salary than rival sides.

"For a longer time, if the budget is too much different, it's impossible," he told reporters. "When you get to a level, at some stage the best players want to be paid like the other players at that level.

"If the differential is too big, you're never able to keep your best players."

Walker is among those to have been linked with a move away from North London, reportedly being offered double his current salary to join Manchester City.

