Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Arsenal
 

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal players have good mentality'

Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Barcelona and Arsenal on March 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal's players have "a good mentality" and will show the fans how much they care when they face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 09:17 UK

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Arsenal's players have "a good mentality" and will show the fans how much they care about the club when they face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Gunners have enjoyed an upturn in results this month following a tough February and March which included a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Wenger repeatedly defended his players' attitude during that poor run, and he has no concerns about their stomach for the fight against a Spurs side still fighting for the Premier League title.

"The combative side, yes, of course, will be right," the Frenchman told Sky Sports News. "In this kind of derby where you know commitment will be 100 percent on both sides. To be capable to fight, yes, will be a very big part.

"It's true that for a while, the first Bayern game and Chelsea game [a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on February 4] was a big knock. For a while we were a bit like a boxer who got put on the floor twice.

"We lost a little bit and people interpreted that as them not caring. No. Maybe it's because they care very much that we were like that - shocked. We were shocked.

"I think the players care. The players have a good mentality. I love the attitude of this team. There's a good atmosphere compared to one or two months ago."

Defeat for Arsenal in the North London derby will ensure that Spurs finish above their neighbours in the league for the first time in 22 years.

Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Read Next:
Brady: 'Wenger can't beat player power'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Barcelona and Arsenal on March 16, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal players have good mentality'
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur are favourites'
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Disgruntled fans project 'Wenger Out' sign onto Emirates Stadium
Wenger tips Holding for EnglandInter join Arsenal in race to sign Turan?Brady: 'Wenger can't beat player power'Wenger: 'Formation getting best out of us'Wenger predicts "difficult" spell for Spurs
Arsenal reignite interest in Carlos Bacca?Robert Pires expects Arsenal to sign MbappePochettino: 'I don't care about Arsenal'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ArsenalArsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele Alli
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 