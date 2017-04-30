Arsene Wenger says Arsenal's players have "a good mentality" and will show the fans how much they care when they face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Arsenal's players have "a good mentality" and will show the fans how much they care about the club when they face North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Gunners have enjoyed an upturn in results this month following a tough February and March which included a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Wenger repeatedly defended his players' attitude during that poor run, and he has no concerns about their stomach for the fight against a Spurs side still fighting for the Premier League title.

"The combative side, yes, of course, will be right," the Frenchman told Sky Sports News. "In this kind of derby where you know commitment will be 100 percent on both sides. To be capable to fight, yes, will be a very big part.

"It's true that for a while, the first Bayern game and Chelsea game [a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on February 4] was a big knock. For a while we were a bit like a boxer who got put on the floor twice.

"We lost a little bit and people interpreted that as them not caring. No. Maybe it's because they care very much that we were like that - shocked. We were shocked.

"I think the players care. The players have a good mentality. I love the attitude of this team. There's a good atmosphere compared to one or two months ago."

Defeat for Arsenal in the North London derby will ensure that Spurs finish above their neighbours in the league for the first time in 22 years.