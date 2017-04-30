However, like opposite number Mauricio Pochettino , Arsene Wenger is aware that only a win will benefit his side ahead of the closing weeks of the campaign.

As for Arsenal , Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Swansea City earlier today has opened the door for the club to move back ahead of one of their rivals for a top-four place in the standings.

With beginning the day with a four-point deficit to Premier League leaders Chelsea, Spurs are aware that they need to get the better of their fierce rivals for more reasons than those associated with bragging rights.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal .

39 min SHOT! Out of nowhere, Arsenal almost take the lead through Ramsey, whose curling effort towards the far corner is parried behind for a corner by Lloris. Ramsey thought that was heading in.

37 min More patient build-up from the home side who are toying with Arsenal to a certain extent. The visitors just aren't in the game and are fortunate to be on level terms. Remember, a draw isn't necessarily a good result for the Gunners.

33 min Xhaka is back on but he is running with a limp. Looks like he will be given a chance to run the knock off.

32 min It looks like Arsenal may be forced into an early change. Xhaka is currently on the floor and looks resigned to the fact that he may have to come off.

28 min We are not through a third of this match but Spurs look a class above Arsenal so far. There has definitely been a power shift in North London. However, will Spurs be made to rue those two huge opportunities?

25 min CHANCE! This is not a sitter, but it is a big, big chance. Son nutmegs Oxlade-Chamberlain on the touchline before seeing his shot deflected into the path of Eriksen. The Dane takes it on the volley from six yards out but it clips the top of the crossbar and goes over.

22 min CHANCE! How has Alli missed this?! He is under pressure from Oxlade-Chamberlain but by his own standards, it is a sitter. Kane's deflected cross found his teammate at the back post but from three yards out, he headed wide.

20 min Not a lot more to add on this one. Arsenal are slowly but surely getting to grips with the pace of the game but they have offered little in the final third, aside from when they were gifted a chance by their opponents. We are yet to see anything from Ozil or Sanchez.

16 min That near miss for Spurs has led to any complacency disappearing. They have quietened things down and are more intent on keeping hold of the ball rather than bringing their forward players into play.

12 min This is a big interception from Lloris. Spurs gifted Arsenal the ball as they overplayed in their own final third and the visitors almost took full advantage through Gibbs, but Lloris, crucially, got a hand to the ball before the left wing-back could take the ball around him.

10 min Spurs haven't been totally dominant during these opening 10 minutes but they haven't been far off. So far, Arsenal's 3-4-2-1 formation isn't troubling them whatsoever.

6 min CHANCE! This a chance for Alderweireld, although a tough one at that. Eriksen's corner found the Belgian at the near post but he could only glance his header over the crossbar.

4 min It is Spurs with all the early possession in this one but when Arsenal do have the ball, they are looking to go from A to B much faster than usual.

1 min SHOT! Kane needs less than a minute to force Cech into a decent save down to his left. The angle was against him but there is no doubt that his strike from 10 yards was finding the bottom corner had the goalkeeper not intervened.

1 min Spurs get us underway at White Hart Lane.

4.27pm Loud shots of "come on, you Spurs" from the home faithful as they watch their team and arch rivals walk out. We are just moments away from the start of the fourth and final match of this bumper afternoon of Premier League action.

4.24pm We are just minutes away from the two teams heading out onto the pitch at White Hart Lane. There is a great deal of expectation and anticipation ahead of this match. That probably won't lead to either team's best performance but at this stage, it is all about points on the board.

4.20pm PREDICTION! Spurs are the favourites for this game and rightly so, but we should remember that Arsenal head into this game having recorded three wins in a row, all by one-goal margins. There have been doubts about the mindset of the Arsenal squad but they are proving that they can still have an impact at this stage of the season and we are backing them to earn a draw this afternoon. We are going for a 1-1 scoreline.

4.16pm We all know what many of the big-hitters can offer in this match so let's take a look at Olivier Giroud instead. Of course, he has all of the attributes to be a game-changer but he hasn't enjoyed the last few months. Since the start of February, he has only scored meaningless goals against Chelsea, Lincoln City and West Ham United. He needs to do something to reassure Wenger that he can still be a big player for the Gunners ahead of the summer.

4.09pm Can you remember the last time that Spurs failed to win at home in the Premier League? You probably can't, because they have won eight successive matches at White Hart Lane. You have to go back to their 1-1 draw with Leicester City at the end of October for the last time they did not record maximum points at their home ground. Click here to have a read about that match.

4.04pm RESULT! It is better news for Arsenal, who will now be aware that Middlesbrough have held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw. Boro were twice ahead at the Riverside Stadium, too. Nevertheless, Arsenal can now move level on points with City should they win their two matches in hand. It won't be easy but the Gunners changing room must be bouncing with City and United behind held by two teams in the relegation zone. It is better news for Arsenal, who will now be aware that Middlesbrough have held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw. Boro were twice ahead at the Riverside Stadium, too. Nevertheless, Arsenal can now move level on points with City should they win their two matches in hand. It won't be easy but the Gunners changing room must be bouncing with City and United behind held by two teams in the relegation zone. Click here to read our report from the North-East.

4.00pm RESULT! Chelsea are going to take some stopping now. Three second-half goals have earned them a terrific win away at Everton. No team has done that at Goodison Park this season. It means that Antonio Conte's team are now seven points clear of second-place Spurs. Chelsea are going to take some stopping now. Three second-half goals have earned them a terrific win away at Everton. No team has done that at Goodison Park this season. It means that Antonio Conte's team are now seven points clear of second-place Spurs. Click here for the full on-the-whistle report from that game.

3.58pm Time to bring you two results which have ramifications for both teams...

3.55pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's fixture represents the 193rd time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Spurs winning 61 times in comparison to 80 victories for Arsenal. Despite their improvement under Pochettino in recent years, Spurs have only won one of the last nine encounters, while Arsenal are undefeated in the last four. Four of the last six contests have ended in draws, which would suit neither team this afternoon.

3.50pm As for Arsenal, Wenger is able to call upon Laurent Koscielny, who had emerged as an injury doubt after sustaining an injury during the midweek win over Leicester City. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also able to return to the side after an ankle problem, while Olivier Giroud gets the nod over both Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck up front.

3.46pm Let's start off with the home side as Pochettino selects the team which was pretty much expected. Kyle Walker and Mousa Dembele are big names to have on the bench, but Kieran Trippier has been increasingly active in recent weeks and Dembele picked up a knock in the week. Christian Eriksen Dele Alli , Son Heung-min and Harry Kane all feature in attack.

3.42pm ARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck

3.42pm ARSENAL XI: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Giroud, Sanchez

3.41pm TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

3.40pm TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

3.39pm Anyway, I am assuming that you wish to read about the team news. Don't worry, that is coming right up...

3.38pm LATEST! Spurs had been hoping for a favour from Everton this afternoon but as it stands, they are not going to receive one. Pedro has just scored a wonder-strike for Chelsea and it will currently be enough to take the Blues seven points clear before kickoff at White Hart Lane. You can catch the remaining minutes of that match by Spurs had been hoping for a favour from Everton this afternoon but as it stands, they are not going to receive one. Pedro has just scored a wonder-strike for Chelsea and it will currently be enough to take the Blues seven points clear before kickoff at White Hart Lane. You can catch the remaining minutes of that match by clicking here

3.34pm Whenever these two clubs lock horns, it is usually described as "the biggest North London derby for some time", but in this case, it really is. Not only do Spurs need three points to realistically remain in the Premier League title race, Arsenal need victory in order to boost their chances of maintaining their prolonged streak of achieving a place in the top four of the table. Not only that, Spurs can end a 22-year wait to finish above Arsenal in the table with a win in front of their home supporters. It is all set up to be a cracking game.