Olivier Giroud has been chosen to lead the Arsenal attack in Sunday afternoon's London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Giroud has been preferred to Danny Welbeck at the top of the away side's attack, while it is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs in the wing-back positions, with Arsene Wenger again selecting a 3-4-3 formation.

Laurent Koscielny was a doubt ahead of the match, but the experienced centre-back starts, while there is a midfield role for Aaron Ramsey.

As for Tottenham, there is still no place for Danny Rose despite the left-back's recent return to fitness, while Kyle Walker is only on the bench as Kieran Trippier is given the nod at right-back. As expected, Harry Kane will lead the home side's line with support from in-form duo Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Giroud, Sanchez

Subs: Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck

