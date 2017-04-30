Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
0-0
Arsenal
 
LIVE

Team News: Olivier Giroud leads Arsenal line in North London derby

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Olivier Giroud has been chosen to lead the Arsenal attack in Sunday afternoon's London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.
Olivier Giroud has been chosen to lead the Arsenal attack in Sunday afternoon's London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Giroud has been preferred to Danny Welbeck at the top of the away side's attack, while it is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs in the wing-back positions, with Arsene Wenger again selecting a 3-4-3 formation.

Laurent Koscielny was a doubt ahead of the match, but the experienced centre-back starts, while there is a midfield role for Aaron Ramsey.

As for Tottenham, there is still no place for Danny Rose despite the left-back's recent return to fitness, while Kyle Walker is only on the bench as Kieran Trippier is given the nod at right-back. As expected, Harry Kane will lead the home side's line with support from in-form duo Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane
Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Giroud, Sanchez
Subs: Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck

Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34229369224775
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33187864402461
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
