Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Arsenal
 

Danny Rose to return in time for North London derby against Arsenal?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals that full-back Danny Rose could be fit to return from a knee injury during next weekend's derby against Arsenal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 16:04 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Danny Rose could be fit to return in time for the North London derby with Arsenal next weekend.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since January with a knee injury, but has recently returned to training and is nearing his comeback.

This weekend's FA Cup semi-final against title rivals Chelsea will come too soon for the full-back, but Pochettino is hopeful of having him back available when his side host the Gunners.

"Arsenal, maybe. For Saturday, no. He's okay, he's doing well, he's still not with the group but he's at a very good level," he told reporters.

Rose had made 18 Premier League starts this season before his injury.

Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Wilshere back in July for training'
>
View our homepages for Danny Rose, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Danny Rose to return in time for North London derby against Arsenal?
 Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Sead Kolasinac decides to join Arsenal in summer?
 Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Jack Wilshere "will be back in July for normal training"
Wenger 'to stick with three-man defence'Wenger gunning for FA Cup finalWilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes'Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'Wenger to consider Szczesny return?
Ospina agrees personal terms with Turkish side?Jack Wilshere suffers broken legRobson urges Arsenal to ignore TerryWilshere: 'Belief in God motivates me'Steve Agnew bemoans missed opportunity
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino "not worried" about Toby Alderweireld speculation
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'FA Cup is more difficult to win nowadays'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Danny Rose to return in time for North London derby against Arsenal?
Pochettino: Spurs "hungry" to topple ChelseaLloris: 'Pochettino reason why I'm at Spurs'Chelsea, Spurs dominate PFA Team of the YearJoshua eyes future bout with Tyson FuryCourtois 'back in training after injury'
Kane has one eye on Golden BootEric Dier: 'Spurs are unstoppable'Begovic: 'No nerves in Chelsea camp'Lampard: 'Alli deserves PFA nomination'Kane hails "fantastic" Tottenham result
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 