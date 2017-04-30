Laurent Koscielny urges Arsenal to win their remaining six games this season if they are to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

The Gunners, who face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, are five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand, and six behind third-placed Liverpool, but with two games in hand.

Koscielny told Sky Sports News: "We must focus on our game, we know we have five or six games until the end, and we need to win all [of them] if we want to finish in the top four.

"We are focused, game after game. The next is Tottenham, the derby, and we need to have confidence. Each great result gives us more confidence, and it's great to arrive here confident.

"It's not about them, it's about ourselves, it doesn't matter what the other team do, it's about our job."

Arsene Wenger has never finished lower than fourth in his time as Arsenal manager.