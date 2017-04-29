General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Merson: 'Tottenham Hotspur Wembley move will impact on title hopes'

A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes that Tottenham Hotspur's move to Wembley Stadium next season could impact their Premier League title hopes.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 16:32 UK

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur's move to Wembley Stadium next season could impact on their Premier League title hopes.

Spurs, who have been playing their European games at England's national stadium this term, will host 27 of their domestic and European home games at Wembley next season while their new stadium at Northumberland Park is completed.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges played their Champions League and Europa League ties at Wembley this term but won just one of four games.

Merson told Sky Sports News: "I don't think they bottled it last season. I thought they put up a great fight last season, and they've been outstanding this season.

"Them moving to Wembley, I'm looking at this team and thinking if it stays together, it has every chance of winning the Premier League within the next two years. Now they go to Wembley. I'm not sure that could happen next season."

Spurs are four points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table with five games remaining in the season.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Spurs more mature this season'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Paul Merson, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur to play all home games at Wembley Stadium next season
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur more mature this season'
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Tottenham Hotspur are favourites'
Merson: 'Spurs will struggle at Wembley'Vincent Janssen rules out Tottenham exitWenger predicts "difficult" spell for SpursConte: 'Chelsea, Spurs should play at same time'Pochettino: 'I don't care about Arsenal'
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ArsenalArsene Wenger hails "complete" Dele AlliMan City confident of signing Spurs defender?Hugo Lloris: "Still a long way to go"Eriksen: 'We are still in title race'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
A-League Finals
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
15Crystal Palace34115184654-838
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 