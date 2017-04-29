Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes that Tottenham Hotspur's move to Wembley Stadium next season could impact their Premier League title hopes.

Spurs, who have been playing their European games at England's national stadium this term, will host 27 of their domestic and European home games at Wembley next season while their new stadium at Northumberland Park is completed.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges played their Champions League and Europa League ties at Wembley this term but won just one of four games.

Merson told Sky Sports News: "I don't think they bottled it last season. I thought they put up a great fight last season, and they've been outstanding this season.

"Them moving to Wembley, I'm looking at this team and thinking if it stays together, it has every chance of winning the Premier League within the next two years. Now they go to Wembley. I'm not sure that could happen next season."

Spurs are four points behind Chelsea in the Premier League table with five games remaining in the season.