General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Paul Merson believes Arsene Wenger will stay on at Arsenal

Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
© Getty Images
Arsene Wenger will stay on as Arsenal manager next season, but the club are in danger of becoming "also-rans" under the Frenchman, according to Paul Merson.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 15:22 UK

Paul Merson has claimed that Arsene Wenger will stay at Arsenal next season, but worries that the club may become also-rans under the Frenchman.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind Manchester City in the fourth and final Champions League place.

Merson, who played for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997, told Sky Sports News: "If Arsenal do not get in the Champions League this season, I would call them also-rans.

"They are in it, but they are not going to win it. A bit like Everton - they are never going to win the Premier League, but they are always going to be about sixth or seventh place. And that is where I see Arsenal next season, vying with Everton. They need to change the way they are at the moment, they have too many of the same players.

"If they are offering [Alexis] Sanchez £300k a week, that tells me Wenger is going to be there next season... I think the players have taken their foot off the gas and are going through the motions at the minute and I can only put it down to the unrest and uncertainty with what is happening with Wenger. I can't put it down to anything else."

Up next for Arsenal is Easter Monday's Premier League trip to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

Alexis Sanchez celebrates his equaliser during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Sanchez deserves PFA nomination'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Paul Merson, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal
 Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante among PFA Player of the Year award nominees
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger "cannot confirm" Arsenal have offered £300k a week to Sanchez
Merson tips Wenger to stay on at ArsenalWenger: 'Sanchez deserves PFA nomination'Wenger brands Walcott comments "unacceptable"Cech, Koscielny boosts for ArsenalArsene Wenger quiet on Overmars rumours
Ozil to back down from contract standoff?Wenger: 'Bad moments part of job'Ozil: 'My Arsenal future is not important'Pochettino eyeing "bigger things" than ArsenalArsenal 'offer £300,000-a-week deal to Sanchez'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 