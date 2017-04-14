Arsene Wenger will stay on as Arsenal manager next season, but the club are in danger of becoming "also-rans" under the Frenchman, according to Paul Merson.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind Manchester City in the fourth and final Champions League place.

Merson, who played for Arsenal between 1985 and 1997, told Sky Sports News: "If Arsenal do not get in the Champions League this season, I would call them also-rans.

"They are in it, but they are not going to win it. A bit like Everton - they are never going to win the Premier League, but they are always going to be about sixth or seventh place. And that is where I see Arsenal next season, vying with Everton. They need to change the way they are at the moment, they have too many of the same players.

"If they are offering [Alexis] Sanchez £300k a week, that tells me Wenger is going to be there next season... I think the players have taken their foot off the gas and are going through the motions at the minute and I can only put it down to the unrest and uncertainty with what is happening with Wenger. I can't put it down to anything else."

Up next for Arsenal is Easter Monday's Premier League trip to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.