Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Arsene Wenger brands Theo Walcott's post-Palace remarks as "unacceptable"

Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes Theo Walcott's claims that Crystal Palace had more desire to win Monday's match as "unacceptable".
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 12:28 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called Theo Walcott 'unacceptable' for claiming that Crystal Palace "wanted it more" during Monday night's Premier League clash.

The Gunners suffered a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park - their third defeat in five Premier League matches.

After the match, Walcott, who captained the team, issued an apology to the fans and told Sky Sports News: "[Palace] wanted it more. You could sense that from the kickoff."

Wenger has not taken too kindly to Walcott questioning the desire of the Arsenal team, but has admitted that they need to "face reality".

"It's not acceptable as you said, but we were beaten and you have to face reality and respond," Wenger told reporters in Friday's press conference.

"You can never guarantee in football - the risk is part of it but what you really want is to play with total commitment and belief in what you want to do."

The North London outfit, who sit seven points adrift of fourth place with seven games left to play, will face Middlesbrough on Monday.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
