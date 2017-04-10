Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes Theo Walcott's claims that Crystal Palace had more desire to win Monday's match as "unacceptable".

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called Theo Walcott 'unacceptable' for claiming that Crystal Palace "wanted it more" during Monday night's Premier League clash.

The Gunners suffered a 3-0 loss at Selhurst Park - their third defeat in five Premier League matches.

After the match, Walcott, who captained the team, issued an apology to the fans and told Sky Sports News: "[Palace] wanted it more. You could sense that from the kickoff."

Wenger has not taken too kindly to Walcott questioning the desire of the Arsenal team, but has admitted that they need to "face reality".

"It's not acceptable as you said, but we were beaten and you have to face reality and respond," Wenger told reporters in Friday's press conference.

"You can never guarantee in football - the risk is part of it but what you really want is to play with total commitment and belief in what you want to do."

The North London outfit, who sit seven points adrift of fourth place with seven games left to play, will face Middlesbrough on Monday.