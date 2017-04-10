Theo Walcott apologises to Arsenal's fans after their 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, saying the Eagles "wanted it more" than the Gunners.

Theo Walcott has apologised to Arsenal's fans following the club's 3-0 hammering at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Gunners were put to the sword at Selhurst Park as Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic gave Sam Allardyce's charges a resounding win.

Walcott told Sky Sports News: "We thought we had bounced back from that bad patch with the draw against Manchester City and win against West Ham. It doesn't look like it after this.

"That wasn't us tonight. We are all disappointed in the changing room, like the fans are - we let them down. We don't go out there to lose games, we work the best we can.

"Tonight it didn't happen. We can only apologise. They wanted it more. You could sense that from kickoff."

Arsenal now sit seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table with eight games remaining.