Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Theo Walcott issues apology to Arsenal fans after Crystal Palace hammering

Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Theo Walcott apologises to Arsenal's fans after their 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, saying the Eagles "wanted it more" than the Gunners.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 22:54 UK

Theo Walcott has apologised to Arsenal's fans following the club's 3-0 hammering at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Gunners were put to the sword at Selhurst Park as Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic gave Sam Allardyce's charges a resounding win.

Walcott told Sky Sports News: "We thought we had bounced back from that bad patch with the draw against Manchester City and win against West Ham. It doesn't look like it after this.

"That wasn't us tonight. We are all disappointed in the changing room, like the fans are - we let them down. We don't go out there to lose games, we work the best we can.

"Tonight it didn't happen. We can only apologise. They wanted it more. You could sense that from kickoff."

Arsenal now sit seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table with eight games remaining.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Read Next:
Allardyce: 'We knew how to beat Arsenal'
>
View our homepages for Theo Walcott, Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye, Luka Milivojevic, Sam Allardyce, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Arsenal, England legend Tony Adams named as new Granada head coach
 Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Theo Walcott issues apology to Arsenal fans after Crystal Palace hammering
Wenger: 'We lost too many key duels'Alexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?Result: Crystal Palace crush Arsenal's top-four hopesTeam News: Palace, Arsenal both unchangedWenger: 'Oxlade-Chamberlain must stay'
Arsenal decide to offer deal to wonderkid?Ramsey: 'Arsenal players unsure of Wenger future'Usmanov: 'Wenger should prepare successor'Wenger keen on keeping British playersQuinn: 'North London has seen power shift'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 