Apr 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Arsenal
 

Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny could return for Arsenal's clash at Middlesbrough

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirms that Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny are close to making their comebacks from injury.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that Petr Cech and Laurent Koscielny have an 80% chance of being fit for Easter Monday's clash against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Cech has been on the sidelines for almost a month due to a calf injury, while Koscielny has been missing since the start of April because of an Achilles problem.

In Friday's press conference, Wenger provided a much-needed boost as the team aim to recover from Monday night's humiliating 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

"From the last game, I believe that we have a chance of getting Petr Cech back in the squad," Wenger told reporters. "Laurent Koscielny is joining in today. If their tests are positive, they will come back into the squad for Monday's game.

"The chances of a them being available? 80%. At the moment it's pretty good, but sometimes the 20 per cent can play a villain's part in the final preparation."

Arsenal have lost three of their last five league games and currently sit seven points adrift of the top four with eight games left to play.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
