Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top four in the Premier League will end if they fail to beat Everton on Tuesday night.

Saturday's stalemate with West Bromwich Albion made it eight home draws for Man United in the league this season, and left Jose Mourinho's side five points off the top four.

Merson has said that "sooner or later" Man United are going to "hit a few past a team", and the Englishman has branded Tuesday's clash with the Toffees 'a must-win' game for the Red Devils.

"Sooner or later Man Utd are going to hit a few past a team. I think if Man Utd don't win this, all their eggs are in the Europa League basket," Merson told Sky Sports News.

No team has lost fewer Premier League games than Man United (3) this season, but no team has drawn more (11).