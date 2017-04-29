Mauricio Pochettino talks up the mental strength of his Tottenham Hotspur side and insists that they have what it takes to continue pushing Chelsea all the way.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that his side now have the right mentality to challenge for the Premier League title after last season's late collapse.

The Lilywhites fell off the pace in the closing weeks of the 2015-16 campaign, eventually slipping down to third place in the table after collecting two points from the last 12 on offer.

Spurs have shown few signs of slipping up this time around, however, putting together their best run of league form since 1960 by winning eight on the spin and closing the gap on leaders Chelsea to just four points.

Pochettino believes that past experiences have made his men mentally tougher to cope with the pressure, but has again made clear that challenging for the title, and not simply finishing above Arsenal, is the main target in the remaining weeks.

Asked if last season has given Tottenham extra motivation, Pochettino told Sky Sports News: "In some ways there is a motivation, in others it is an area to improve. First of all we had to find out why it happened, and then find a solution. The team is more mature than last season.

"It was a completely different moment. I feel now the team has more capacity to manage the stress, to fight to win the title, and I think we've improved a lot. Whether we win or lose, I think the team are at another level mentally.

"It's important to [beat Arsenal] because we know what it means to beat Arsenal in the derby, but our aim is to win the title, not to be above Arsenal. I don't care about Arsenal, I care about my players, my club, my fans, but not what happens next to us. But you can't ignore what happens in the past, the last 20, 30 years, and we know very well what it means.

"We will try to give our best, try to win, because if we are able to take the three points, we will be in the race for the title. Every game is a challenge, every game is important to focus and try to play. It will be a tough game, with a warm atmosphere, and our fans will be unbelievable again, like always."

Tottenham have lost just three games all season in the top flight - the joint-fewest alongside Manchester United.