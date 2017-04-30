Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that his sole focus is on winning the Premier League title rather than finishing above North London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is solely focused on winning the Premier League title rather than finishing above North London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs welcome the Gunners to White Hart Lane on Sunday knowing that victory would ensure that they finish above Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since 1995.

It is also likely to be the final North London derby at White Hart Lane before Spurs move stadium, but Pochettino stressed that his only aim is to breach the four-point gap that separates his side from league leaders Chelsea.

"I understand but my feeling is now when so close, only four points but it's massive with only five games to play, I will be very disappointed if we don't win the title. I will start to think of the good things that have happened this season and be realistic to analyse the season but I really don't think in which position is Arsenal," he told reporters.

"My challenge and my aim is not to be above Arsenal. My challenge and my aim is to be above 19 teams and be on the top. That is my challenge, my aim, my dream. I don't care what happens with Arsenal, with all my respect. What I care is what happens with us. That's our big, big challenge at Tottenham.

"Maybe it will be the last derby but we are playing from the beginning of the season as if it's the last game at White Hart Lane. Everyone behaves with an energy that is amazing and you can be sure Sunday is a special game and we will try altogether to win. We compete against a very good team like Arsenal. They have fantastic players. But all together we can give our best and try to get three points."

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place, 14 points adrift of high-flying Spurs.