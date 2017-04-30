Apr 30, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Mauricio Pochettino: 'I do not care where Arsenal finish'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that his sole focus is on winning the Premier League title rather than finishing above North London rivals Arsenal.
Friday, April 28, 2017 at 15:05 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is solely focused on winning the Premier League title rather than finishing above North London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs welcome the Gunners to White Hart Lane on Sunday knowing that victory would ensure that they finish above Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since 1995.

It is also likely to be the final North London derby at White Hart Lane before Spurs move stadium, but Pochettino stressed that his only aim is to breach the four-point gap that separates his side from league leaders Chelsea.

"I understand but my feeling is now when so close, only four points but it's massive with only five games to play, I will be very disappointed if we don't win the title. I will start to think of the good things that have happened this season and be realistic to analyse the season but I really don't think in which position is Arsenal," he told reporters.

"My challenge and my aim is not to be above Arsenal. My challenge and my aim is to be above 19 teams and be on the top. That is my challenge, my aim, my dream. I don't care what happens with Arsenal, with all my respect. What I care is what happens with us. That's our big, big challenge at Tottenham.

"Maybe it will be the last derby but we are playing from the beginning of the season as if it's the last game at White Hart Lane. Everyone behaves with an energy that is amazing and you can be sure Sunday is a special game and we will try altogether to win. We compete against a very good team like Arsenal. They have fantastic players. But all together we can give our best and try to get three points."

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place, 14 points adrift of high-flying Spurs.

Who will win Sunday's Premier League meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane?

Tottenham Hotspur
Draw
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
60.7%
Draw
18.0%
Arsenal
21.3%
Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
