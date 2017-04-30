Live Commentary: Everton vs. Chelsea

Victory for the Toffees is required to truly keep the pressure alive on the sides above them, meanwhile, as they look to overhaul one of Arsenal or Manchester United to finish sixth.

The Blues can move a giant step closer to winning the title with victory on Merseyside this afternoon should they come out on top in what is their toughest remaining fixture .

2.03pm Conte was talking specifically about potentially bringing in Lukaku during the summer should Costa depart, but he pretty much said the only thing he could - he would not swap any of his current squad. This is very much the toughest of his side's remaining fixtures; three points today taking them a giant step closer to lifting another league title, while also remaining on course for an historic double. © SilverHub

2.01pm Koeman admits that his side have perhaps lacking motivation, which was certainly evident at the London Stadium last weekend. The Toffees are unbeaten in four matches but are now well off the pace in terms of finishing higher than their current standing of seventh, but even so this has been a very impressive first campaign for the Dutchman. Three points today and their season will be back alive with a few games to go.

1.59pm With kickoff at Goodison Park now a little over five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Ronald Koeman: "Maybe we need to change our mentality a bit because I felt a bit less intensity in the game last week, maybe a bit less motivation. It is always difficult if you have already the seventh position in the pocket and maybe they get a little bit more holiday or end-of-season feeling. That is what I don't like. We like to keep momentum at home." Antonio Conte: "I wouldn't change my players with any other players. I think that Lukaku for sure is a really good player, he's scoring a lot of goals this season. You have to pay him great attention but it's always the same, we study the opponent and we try to find the best solution to stop them, about single players and about the team."

1.57pm DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League games, which is their worst run since they went 13 matches in 1996. The Blues have shipped 14 in their last 13, compared to just four in 13 during their winning streak of 13 between October 1 and the end of December. Still, they have the third best defence behind United and Spurs, conceding seven and five more respectively.

1.55pm That loss at Old Trafford was just the second on their travels in 14 outings, however, and they have constantly managed to respond to setbacks of late. The win over Southampton was a bit gritty at times, but they deservedly picked up the three points, just a few days on from the biggest win of the season yet when overcoming Tottenham in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The double is still on for Conte in his first season outside of Italian club football.

1.53pm So two defeats in the space of four league games prior to the midweek triumph over Southampton, compared to one in the previous 22 - Chelsea are no longer an unbeatable force like they were for three months of the season. Defeat to Man United last time out on their travels was on of the worst displays produced since Conte took charge, or at least certainly since the change of formation early in the season, and a repeat today will see four points potentially reduced to just one.

1.51pm There is no escaping the fact that Chelsea lost twice in the space of just four games recently, though, including at home to strugglers Crystal Palace, meaning that the title race is still not over just yet. Victory today and surely that will be it, with Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sunderland and Watford left to face - could you pick four better fixtures?! - and even a draw this afternoon would not be the end of the world as far as Conte is concerned.

1.49pm Despite the impression that the wheels are starting to come off the Chelsea title bus, the Blues found themselves second in the form table prior to this weekend - albeit behind Tottenham - and have suffered just three defeats in their last 28 games. Perhaps the most important aspect heading into the final stretch of games is that Conte and his men have won 38 league trophies between them - exactly the type of experience that is required to get over the line.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Chelsea have lost six of their last 10 away trip to Everton in all competitions, including defeats here in the Premier League and FA Cup last season. The Toffees have beaten today's opponents just five times in the last 32 league encounters overall, however, losing 17 and drawing 10 of those over the past 10 years.

1.45pm Sticking with Lukaku, the Everton ace recently became his side's first player to score in nine-successive home games since Dixie Dean in 1934, scoring 14 in all during that time. With Costa looking increasingly likely to bow out at Stamford Bridge later this year, you get the impression that Conte will surely - despite playing down talk in the media this week - go all out to get the Belgium international. All eyes on him today!

1.43pm Plenty of focus on one man in particular this afternoon at Goodison Park, as Everton striker Romelu Lukaku comes up against former club Chelsea. The Belgian has netted 144 career goals by the age of 23, putting him among the world's best in that category, with 16 of those coming in 55 meetings with the current top six in the Premier League. Many say he has failed to perform in the big games this term, but those stats are not bad at all when put up against other players. © SilverHub

1.41pm Everton head to relegation-threatened Swansea next weekend and also have a trip to Arsenal on the final day in a fixture that could - if all goes to plan - have something riding on it. For that to happen, and the Toffees to indeed finish sixth, which will mean a direct route in the Europa League rather than qualifying, they essentially need to win all of their remaining games and hope that the Gunners hit another sticky spell.

1.39pm A total of 41 goals scored here so far is also the most that they have managed in any of their past 26 top-flight campaigns, requiring just one more win from making it a club-record tally of 43 points collected on home soil. Reaching that target is a tough ask this afternoon, of course, with Chelsea very much the strongest side in the country, but they also have Watford to face here in a much more winnable fixture.

1.37pm Everton are now winless in seven on their travels since beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in January, while going further back it is just the two league wins in 15. That is something Koeman will be keen to rectify in time for next season, with a challenge for a top-four place likely to be the target if they get their transfer spending right. It has been a different story at Goodison Park, though - 12 wins from 17 here in the top flight.

1.35pm The Toffees are, in the words of their chief executive, gearing up for a "busy" summer of transfer activity, although Koeman has made clear that he is after quality and not quantity - he works far better with a small group. It may have been a different story today had they picked up three points in the capital last weekend, but a real poor attacking display ensured that the teams around them could pull further clear.

1.33pm It has been a positive first campaign on the whole for Koeman, lifting the Merseyside outfit into the lofty heights of seventh after a disappointing couple of seasons under ex-boss Robert Martinez when mediocrity appeared to be the key word around these parts. The Toffees are very much the best of the rest in the table at the moment, behind the elite six sides but in front of the chasing pack in the less exciting 'Race For Seventh'.

1.31pm Koeman's men are seventh in the table, two points adrift of Arsenal who still have a couple of games in hand to play. Man United are leading Swansea elsewhere this afternoon, meanwhile, and will pull nine points ahead. Very unlikely that the Toffees will budge from their current position, then, but still plenty for the Dutchman to be positive about and he will no doubt be keen to get some momentum going into the summer.

1.29pm Notably no John Terry in the Chelsea squad this afternoon - not that it matters a great deal, as he very rarely gets any meaningful minutes these days. Plenty of focus on the Blues this afternoon, yet Everton know that victory will not only blow the title race wide open but will also see them just about remain on course for a top-six finish. The draw at West Ham eight days ago may have disrupted their flow, but they are still unbeaten in four.

1.27pm Antonio Conte is not afraid to chop and change things as we enter the final weeks of the season, particularly in attack where all three of Pedro, Diego Costa and Eden hazard have been rested of late. Those three men start today, however, with the former taking over from Cesc Fabregas in the only change from last time out. Ronald Koeman's hand has been forced slightly by the absence of key midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, meanwhile, making two alterations from last time out. © SilverHub

1.25pm Fabregas dropping down to the bench for the Blues, then, having performed well enough in a more advanced role against Southampton but falling victim to squad rotation today. Willian and Michy Batshuayi are the other attacking options Chelsea have available on their bench, while Everton have the experienced head of Gareth Barry and the pace of Ademola Lookman among their back-ups.

1.23pm BENCH WATCH! EVERTON SUBS: Robles, Barry, Pennington, Mirallas, Kone, Lookman, Kenny CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Ake, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

1.21pm I make it a 4-2-3-1 named by Koeman, with Valencia and Calvert-Lewin coming in to partner Ross Barkley just off Romelu Lukaku. Speaking of which - the Belgian has failed to score in all five of his previous league encounters with former side Chelsea, although he did net twice in an FA Cup quarter-final victory here a little over 12 months ago. Aaron Lennon, Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman are all still sidelines.

1.19pm Koeman attempted to match Chelsea man for man by deploying a familiar three-man defence at Stamford Bride, which backfired massively as the Toffees were truly dreadful that day - a 5-0 defeat flattered them, if anything! It is a more-familiar four at the back today, with Leighton Baines, Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka boasting plenty of experience, while Mason Holgate continues to fill in on the right.

1.17pm In terms of the hosts, Ronaldo Koeman has made a couple of changes from the flat goalless draw with West Ham United last weekend. Morgan Schneiderlin has been ruled out in a major blow for the Toffees, seeing his spot taken by Enner Valencia who missed out at the London Stadium as he was ineligible to face his parent club. A slight rejig required for Everton, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin replacing Kevin Mirallas in the other alteration.

1.15pm A 3-4-3 formation named by Conte once again, then, which has worked wonders since their revival back in October - even taking the recent stuttering form into the equation. The decision to leave out Costa and Hazard at Wembley Stadium last weekend worked wonders for the Italian, as not only did Hazard could off the bench and score against Spurs, both he and Costa also looked fresh in the 4-2 win over Southampton five days ago.

1.13pm Gary Cahill is now fully fit following his recent spell in hospital, which the centre-back admits he initially feared would rule him out for the rest of the season. Cahill will skipper the Blues today on his 150th start for the club, joining David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in an unchanged three-man defence. Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are tasked with providing the width from their wing-back positions, meanwhile.

1.11pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Antonio Conte has made one change to his starting lineup from the midweek win over Southampton. In comes the rested Pedro for Cesc Fabregas, joining Diego Costa and Eden Hazard in the three-man forward line. Costa in particular will be a threat today after ending his scoring drought last time out, having scored four and set up two in four league meetings with Everton.

1.09pm TEAM NEWS! EVERTON XI: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Calvert-Lewin, Baines, Gueye, Davies, Barkley, Valencia, Lukaku CHELSEA XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Costa, Hazard

1.07pm Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur are in action a little later, taking on North London rivals Arsenal in an equally challenging game, so the complexion at the top could look completely different come this evening. Not quite as much to play for on the surface as far as the Toffees are concerned, but they still have an outside hope of chasing down either Arsenal or Manchester United above them to finish sixth.