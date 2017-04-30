Live Commentary: Everton vs. Chelsea

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park.
The Blues can move a giant step closer to winning the title with victory on Merseyside this afternoon should they come out on top in what is their toughest remaining fixture.
Victory for the Toffees is required to truly keep the pressure alive on the sides above them, meanwhile, as they look to overhaul one of Arsenal or Manchester United to finish sixth.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Ronald Koeman: "Maybe we need to change our mentality a bit because I felt a bit less intensity in the game last week, maybe a bit less motivation. It is always difficult if you have already the seventh position in the pocket and maybe they get a little bit more holiday or end-of-season feeling. That is what I don't like. We like to keep momentum at home."
Antonio Conte: "I wouldn't change my players with any other players. I think that Lukaku for sure is a really good player, he's scoring a lot of goals this season. You have to pay him great attention but it's always the same, we study the opponent and we try to find the best solution to stop them, about single players and about the team."
EVERTON SUBS: Robles, Barry, Pennington, Mirallas, Kone, Lookman, Kenny
CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Ake, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
EVERTON XI: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Calvert-Lewin, Baines, Gueye, Davies, Barkley, Valencia, Lukaku
CHELSEA XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Costa, Hazard