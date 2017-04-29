Everton boss Ronald Koeman urges his players to 'change their mentality' following on from last weekend's disappointing goalless draw against West Ham United.

Ronald Koeman has admitted that motivating his players has become an issue of late, but is adamant that Everton still have plenty to play for.

The Toffees were held to a goalless draw against West Ham United last weekend to effectively kill off their chances of finishing fifth, leaving them six points off Manchester United after playing a game more.

Koeman believes that finishing above Arsenal in sixth is an achievable target, however, with his side still to travel to North London on the final day, and ahead of this weekend's meeting with Chelsea the Dutchman has challenged himself to get the best out of his group.

"Maybe we need to change our mentality because I felt a little bit less intensity, maybe less motivation [against West Ham]," he told reporters. "It's always difficult if you have the end of the season feeling. That's what I don't like.

"It is on the manager to get the motivation out of his side. That is my challenge. If we keep the distance between us and Arsenal to three points or less, then the last game of the season is Arsenal away. If not, then you have to find other ways to motivate.

"We had only one game this season that we had no chance, and that was the Chelsea away game, from the start until the end. No chance to get even one point from the game. Now we can show that the team is improving and much better and give more in every aspect of football."

As well as taking on Chelsea and Everton in the final four weeks of the season, Everton also face Swansea City and Watford.