Apr 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
Southampton
Hazard (5'), Cahill (45'), Costa (54', 89')
Kante (40'), Fabregas (49')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Romeu (24'), Bertrand (94')
Romeu (60'), Tadic (73')

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea must be confident for future'

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "confident" about his side's chances of winning the Premier League title after moving seven points clear of Tottenham.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 22:30 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "confident" of his side's chances of winning the Premier League title following their 4-2 victory over Southampton this evening.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and Diego Costa (2) helped the league leaders to move seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, just three days after beating their London rivals in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Spurs will have the chance to respond when they face in-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, but Conte insists that he is solely focused on his own side's results.

"It was a good win. Today I have to be pleased with the effort of my players. It wasn't easy after a tough game against Tottenham. Southampton have good players and play good football," he told Sky Sports News.

"My choice was right for the game against Tottenham and the game today. It's not easy to make these strong choices. To score at the end of the first half was very important.

"I was confident. I was seeing the team show a great will to win. In this part of the season, it's not easy. We must be confident for the future. It's important to look at ourselves and not the other [Spurs]."

Chelsea are now just four wins away from clinching the Premier League title, regardless of Tottenham's results.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
