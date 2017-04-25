Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "confident" about his side's chances of winning the Premier League title after moving seven points clear of Tottenham.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "confident" of his side's chances of winning the Premier League title following their 4-2 victory over Southampton this evening.

Goals from Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill and Diego Costa (2) helped the league leaders to move seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, just three days after beating their London rivals in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Spurs will have the chance to respond when they face in-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, but Conte insists that he is solely focused on his own side's results.

"It was a good win. Today I have to be pleased with the effort of my players. It wasn't easy after a tough game against Tottenham. Southampton have good players and play good football," he told Sky Sports News.

"My choice was right for the game against Tottenham and the game today. It's not easy to make these strong choices. To score at the end of the first half was very important.

"I was confident. I was seeing the team show a great will to win. In this part of the season, it's not easy. We must be confident for the future. It's important to look at ourselves and not the other [Spurs]."

Chelsea are now just four wins away from clinching the Premier League title, regardless of Tottenham's results.