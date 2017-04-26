Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that he is "not sure" whether his side will be able to catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race this season.

Spurs could see the gap at the top of the table grow to seven points by the time they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday, with Chelsea in action at home to Southampton this evening.

Despite Tottenham having closed in on their London rivals so far this month, the title is still very much in the hands of Antonio Conte's side, and Pochettino admitted that his team may be forced to settle for the consolation of a top-four spot.

"In the Premier League if it is not possible to catch Chelsea, it is about being in the top four," he told reporters.

"We are not sure we can catch Chelsea - it is up to them. They play tonight and we will see what happens, but our game is one we must win."

Spurs have won their last seven Premier League games, but lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.