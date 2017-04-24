Antonio Conte plays down psychological advantage of beating Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte plays down suggestions that his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur will have an impact on the Premier League title race.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has played down suggestions that his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur will give them the psychological edge in the Premier League title race.

The Blues booked their place in the final with a 4-2 triumph over their London rivals at Wembley, ending Tottenham's eight-match winning streak in the process.

Both sides will now turn their attentions back to the two-horse Premier League title race, where Chelsea currently lead Spurs by four points, and Conte insists that his side will continue to focus solely on their own fortunes.

"Honestly, I don't know [whether the FA Cup win will have an impact]. I think for us it was important this win. You reach the final in the FA Cup, a great competition. And for us it's great," he told reporters.

"It's great to know when after a week we finish the championship we have to play a final in the FA Cup. These are two different competitions and we have six games to go.

"It's important to start this rush (of fixtures) very well, to try to keep these four points (the lead). First of all it's important to win for us and to look at ourselves."

Chelsea take on Southampton on Tuesday before visiting Everton on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Lloris: 'Chelsea have edge in title race'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 