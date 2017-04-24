Chelsea manager Antonio Conte plays down suggestions that his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur will have an impact on the Premier League title race.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has played down suggestions that his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur will give them the psychological edge in the Premier League title race.

The Blues booked their place in the final with a 4-2 triumph over their London rivals at Wembley, ending Tottenham's eight-match winning streak in the process.

Both sides will now turn their attentions back to the two-horse Premier League title race, where Chelsea currently lead Spurs by four points, and Conte insists that his side will continue to focus solely on their own fortunes.

"Honestly, I don't know [whether the FA Cup win will have an impact]. I think for us it was important this win. You reach the final in the FA Cup, a great competition. And for us it's great," he told reporters.

"It's great to know when after a week we finish the championship we have to play a final in the FA Cup. These are two different competitions and we have six games to go.

"It's important to start this rush (of fixtures) very well, to try to keep these four points (the lead). First of all it's important to win for us and to look at ourselves."

Chelsea take on Southampton on Tuesday before visiting Everton on Sunday.