7.33pmAnd here's Pochettino's take on his Spurs side, aiming to take the pressure off the players: "We start to compete in the last two seasons. Last season we finished third, the best place in the Premier League for Tottenham, now we are second and fighting with the big sides with a completely different project. The mentality is fantastic - to win always. But when you compete with Chelsea, Man United, Man City, Liverpool - come on. The players deserve full credit and (you should) remove that idea because it's not true. They are winners. Another thing is to win titles, but they are winners."
7.29pmHere is what the managers had to say ahead of tonight's game, starting with Allardyce fawning over Palace's run: "We needed that to get ourselves out of trouble, but we're still not mathematically out of trouble. It shows great fight and desire from the players to get ourselves out of that predicament. They've grasped it in the end superbly well and done an outstanding job. It has to be one of the best run of results in the long career I've had as a manager in the Premier League."
7.26pmWhile Palace are brimming with confidence following their last result, the win at Anfield, Spurs will need to bounce back quickly from a painful FA Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea on Saturday, so Pochettino must pull out all the stops to motivate his team and ensure that they're not in any way anxious or fearful going into tonight's game (easier said than done when the stakes are so high).
7.24pmIn term of the form of the two sides playing tonight, this is as big as it gets - Spurs sit first in the Premier League form table, with seven wins on the bounce, while Palace are second, having won six of their last eight (bafflingly, they had won just five of their previous 26).
7.20pmTwo changes for Mauricio Pochettino as well, as Kyle Walker and Ben Davies return into the side in place of Son Heung-min and Kieran Trippier, both of whom are among the substitutes.
7.18pmFrom their 2-1 win at Liverpool three days ago, Sam Allardyce has made two changes to his starting XI. Mamadou Sakho, who was unable to play at Anfield due to clause in his loan contract, is in for the injured James Tomkins, while James McArthur is drafted in for the benched Yohan Cabaye.
7.10pmWithout further ado, let's bring you the team news from Selhurst Park.
7.07pmHowever, Sam Allardyce has masterminded wins over three of those four, while the Leicester game ended in a draw. Going into tonight's game, Palace sit seven points clear of the bottom three, and given their recent knack for claiming big scalps, they could very well end up dealing Spurs a death blow with regards to their hopes of snatching the title late on.
7.04pmEagles fans would have been forgiven for being anxious at the start of April when, considering they were still only four points above the drop zone, their run-in for the month included games against Chelsea, Arsenal, an in-form-again Leicester City, Liverpool and Spurs.
7.02pmTonight, Selhurst Park plays host to what could prove a significant occasion for this season's title race. Spurs must win tonight to keep up the pressure on table-topping Chelsea, but they will come up against a side which is not only in great form, but has also claimed several big scalps this month.
7.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.