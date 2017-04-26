Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino's charges travel to Selhurst Park hoping to cut table-topping Chelsea's lead back down to four points as the race for the title gets ever more intense.

However, they face an Eagles side brimming with confidence and hoping to go 10 points clear of the bottom three, which would all but secure top-flight safety.

Sam Allardyce has transformed his team for the better since taking over, with April seeing them register wins over Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Please note that kickoff is at 8pm.