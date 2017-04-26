A long-range Christian Eriksen strike has helped Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park and keeps Spurs within touching distance of table-topping Chelsea.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|33
|25
|3
|5
|69
|29
|40
|78
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|33
|22
|8
|3
|69
|22
|47
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|19
|9
|6
|70
|42
|28
|66
|4
|Manchester CityMan City
|32
|19
|7
|6
|63
|35
|28
|64
|5
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|32
|17
|12
|3
|50
|24
|26
|63
|6
|Arsenal
|32
|18
|6
|8
|64
|40
|24
|60
|7
|Everton
|34
|16
|10
|8
|60
|37
|23
|58
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|33
|12
|8
|13
|39
|42
|-3
|44
|9
|Southampton
|32
|11
|7
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|40
|10
|Watford
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|11
|Stoke CityStoke
|34
|10
|9
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|5
|18
|46
|54
|-8
|38
|13
|Bournemouth
|34
|10
|8
|16
|49
|63
|-14
|38
|14
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|34
|10
|8
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|38
|15
|Leicester CityLeicester
|33
|10
|7
|16
|41
|54
|-13
|37
|16
|Burnley
|34
|10
|6
|18
|33
|49
|-16
|36
|17
|Hull City
|34
|9
|6
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|33
|18
|Swansea CitySwansea
|34
|9
|4
|21
|39
|68
|-29
|31
|19
|Middlesbrough
|34
|5
|12
|17
|24
|43
|-19
|27
|20
|Sunderland
|33
|5
|6
|22
|26
|59
|-33
|21
