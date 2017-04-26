Result: Tottenham Hotspur see off Crystal Palace to keep up pressure on Chelsea

A long-range Christian Eriksen strike has helped Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park and keeps Spurs within touching distance of table-topping Chelsea. More to follow.

