Apr 26, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-1
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Eriksen (78')

Result: Tottenham Hotspur see off Crystal Palace to keep up pressure on Chelsea

Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
A long-range Christian Eriksen strike helps Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 21:57 UK

A long-range Christian Eriksen strike has helped Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park and keeps Spurs within touching distance of table-topping Chelsea.

More to follow.

Harry Kane and Joel Ward in action during the FA Cup game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur see off Crystal Palace to keep up pressure on Chelsea
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
