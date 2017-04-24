New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Kyle Walker to consider Tottenham Hotspur future amid transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker will reportedly assess his future at the end of the season amid transfer speculation involving top Premier League clubs.
Monday, April 24, 2017

Kyle Walker will reportedly consider his future at Tottenham Hotspur when the season comes to an end amid speculation that rival clubs are interested in signing him.

The England right-back is believed to be an option for Manchester City and their neighbours Manchester United, while Bayern Munich are also a rumoured suitor.

According to The Telegraph, Walker has held talks with manager Mauricio Pochettino regarding the club's ambition after he was disappointed to be left out of the starting XI for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

The publication suggests that Spurs may be at a disadvantage where wages are concerned, as the clubs circling Walker would be willing to offer more than the £70,000-a-week salary that the right-back is currently on.

The 26-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract just seven months ago, has played in all but three of Tottenham's 32 Premier League games this season.

Walker joined the North London outfit from Sheffield United in 2009.

