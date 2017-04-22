New Transfer Talk header

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Blackpool youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Blackpool attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a summer move for Blackpool attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 19-year-old, who has scored five times in 38 appearances for the Tangerines this season, has previously been linked with both Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

However, according to The Sun, Tottenham scouts have been impressed with the teenager's development this season, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino is considering a move at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Osayi-Samuel, who was born in Nigeria, spent his childhood in Spain before emigrating to England when he was 10 years old.

Arsenal and Everton are also said to be closely monitoring the winger's development with Blackpool.

