New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United, Aston Villa track Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly taking an interest in 20-year-old Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 10:56 UK

Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has reportedly began to attract interest from the Championship.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a key player for the League Two side, with the 20-year-old having already made 56 league appearances for the Bloomfield Road outfit.

However, according to The Sun, his form has led to Newcastle United and Aston Villa becoming admirers of the player and they are now considering whether to make a move for him during the summer.

Osayi-Samuel's contract expires at the end of the season but with Blackpool having the option to extend his deal by a further year, the player would still command a fee.

It has been claimed that Blackpool would demand in the region of £1m for a player who has previously been watched by Everton and Arsenal.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
Read Next:
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
>
View our homepages for Bright Osayi-Samuel, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Newcastle United 'plotting £12m summer bid for Harry Maguire'
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez: 'We must concentrate'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United, Aston Villa track Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel?
Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'West Ham United keeping eye on Benitez?Saiss: 'FA did their job with Shelvey'Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?Newcastle 'target two top strikers'
Newcastle keeping tabs on Boro star Gibson?Newcastle 'to make fresh Tom Cairney bid'Trio withdraw from Scotland squadSteven Taylor launches attack on SunderlandDiame retires from international football
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Steve Bruce: Neil Taylor is "deeply disappointed" over Seamus Coleman incident
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United, Aston Villa track Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel?
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa chief: 'Promotion the target next season'
Bruce: 'No big changes this summer'Wolves, Villa 'battle for non-league teen'Villa 'prepare £3m bid for United keeper'Fiorentina looking for permanent Sanchez deal?Taylor 'embracing' Aston Villa run
Report: Remi Garde in line for Olympiacos jobHogan praises "incredible" Villa supportBruce: 'Jedinak could become a defender'Bruce refusing to give up on playoffsBruce: "There are small buds of recovery"
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Blackpool News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United, Aston Villa track Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel?
 General stadium view prior the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Bournemouth at Bloomfield Road on December 20, 2014
Everton, Aston Villa scouting Blackpool teenager?
 Mark Yeats of Bradford City celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Bradford City at Ricoh Arena on March 10, 2015
Blackpool winger Mark Yeates becomes first Notts County signing since embargo end
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundSwansea City face Wolves in EFL TrophyWycombe, Doncaster dominate award shortlistEFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughBrighton criticise minimum wage "shaming"
League Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giantsCain makes loan switch to BlackpoolBradford 'activate Colin Doyle's £1 release clause'Blackpool appoint Bowyer as managerBlackpool part company with Neil McDonald
> Blackpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle39256872333981
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton39248764333180
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield38225114744371
4Reading39217115249370
5Leeds UnitedLeeds392161252371569
6Fulham391713967472064
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds39189124940963
8Preston North EndPreston391513115448658
9Norwich CityNorwich39169146558757
10Derby CountyDerby391511134238456
11Aston Villa391412134139254
12Brentford39158166257553
13Barnsley391410155656052
14Cardiff CityCardiff39149165457-351
15Queens Park RangersQPR39148174652-650
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38139164949048
17Ipswich TownIpswich391016133948-946
18Birmingham CityBirmingham391113153955-1646
19Burton Albion391111174053-1344
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest39119195465-1142
21Bristol City39118205055-541
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn39913174658-1240
23Wigan AthleticWigan39810213246-1434
RRotherham UnitedRotherham3945303388-5517
> Full Version
 