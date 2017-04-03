Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly taking an interest in 20-year-old Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has reportedly began to attract interest from the Championship.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a key player for the League Two side, with the 20-year-old having already made 56 league appearances for the Bloomfield Road outfit.

However, according to The Sun, his form has led to Newcastle United and Aston Villa becoming admirers of the player and they are now considering whether to make a move for him during the summer.

Osayi-Samuel's contract expires at the end of the season but with Blackpool having the option to extend his deal by a further year, the player would still command a fee.

It has been claimed that Blackpool would demand in the region of £1m for a player who has previously been watched by Everton and Arsenal.